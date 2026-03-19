What's In Store For The Next BMW Z4?

The current BMW Z4 is not long for this world. The suave sports car bows out this year with the Final Edition, and at this time, there's no replacement on the horizon. It's not like BMW is hurting for performance vehicles, but amid a world of ultra-fast, ultra-heavy hybrid M cars, the 3,600-pound Z4 carried the company's sports car mantle with a folding soft top overhead, an inline-six at the front, and big smiles behind the steering wheel. Now, we have the new BMW i3. The electric sedan debuts the production look of BMW's Neue Klasse vehicles as it pertains to its enduring 3 Series lineup, which should include the next gas-powered 3 Series later this year. It's a cleaner look overall, but questions are already being asked about Neue Klasse designs and electric powertrains as they pertain to future BMWs. You probably see where this is going.



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