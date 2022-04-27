What’s Standing In The Way Of Full-Scale EV Adoption? A Lot

The headwinds facing electric vehicle adoption range from supply side issues to charging infrastructure. However, EV observers see things gradually moving toward electrification and “transportation-as-a-service” models.



Even though electric vehicle ownership continues to expand as new models are introduced, driving range is increased and charging infrastructure is built out, the “tipping point” for wholesale adoption of EVs is nowhere near and may NEVER show itself in any splash.



The EV tipping point has been “so gradual so far, it’s probably going to continue to be gradual,” said Gabe Klein, a partner at Cityfi and the former commissioner for both the Chicago and Washington, D.C., departments of transportation.





