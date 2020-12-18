What's The Most Popular Pickup To Get A DUI In? We Have Your Answer Right Here

Driving while intoxicated is undoubtedly one of the worst things you could do. It's responsible for about 10,000 deaths in the United States annually, which equals roughly one person every single hour. Statistically, drivers of certain vehicles are more often cited for driving under the influence than others, and the list is mostly made up of trucks and vehicles in the premium or luxury segments. With all that said, Ram 2500 drivers are by far the worst offenders. A new study conducted by insurance comparison aggregator Insurify shows the data from about 2.7 million insurance applications to determine which vehicles are most likely to transport drivers cited for DUI. Each application requires drivers to disclose vehicles being driven on the policy and recent driving history, which gives analysts insight into the moving violations of drivers during a specific time period.



