What's WRONG With Plug-In Hybrids? Why Are Some People SO OPEN To Buying EV's But Will Have NOTHING TO DO With PHEV's?

I just drove a 2021 Escape PHEV and loved it, using just under2 gallons of gasoline in a 149-mile week of mainly local driving and two 40-mile-plus runs to appointments.
What are the costs?
$1.04 for electricity to drive 25 miles, compared with $2.50 with gasoline.
$850 annual energy cost, assuming 15,000 miles a year, divided 45% highway/55% surface streets.
The more short trips, and the more surface streets you take, the lower your costs, because hybrids are more efficient in stop and go driving, and you can avoid using gasoline at all in many local drives.
PHEVs available now
Audi A7 TFSI e
Audi A8L 60 TFSI e
Audi Q5 TFSI e
Bentley Bentayga
BMW 330e
BMW 530e
BMW 745e
BMW X5 40e
BMW X3 30e
Chrysler Pacifica
Ferrari SF90 Stradale
Ford Escape
Hyundai Ioniq
Jeep Wrangler 4xe
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (later in 2021)
Kia Nitro
Karma Revero
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover
Lexus NX
Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring
Mini Countryman SE
Mitsubishi Outlander
Polestar 1
Porsche Cayenne S E-hybrid
Porsche Panamera E-hybrid
Toyota Prius Prime
Toyota RAV4 Prime
Volvo XC60 T8
Volvo XC90 T8
Volvo V60 Recharge
Source: EVadoption.org, Free Press research
So tell us Spies, WHY do so many who are open to considering FULL EV’s so against the belittled PHEV?
