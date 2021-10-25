What's WRONG With Plug-In Hybrids? Why Are Some People SO OPEN To Buying EV's But Will Have NOTHING TO DO With PHEV's?

I just drove a 2021 Escape PHEV and loved it, using just under2 gallons of gasoline in a 149-mile week of mainly local driving and two 40-mile-plus runs to appointments.



What are the costs?



$1.04 for electricity to drive 25 miles, compared with $2.50 with gasoline.



$850 annual energy cost, assuming 15,000 miles a year, divided 45% highway/55% surface streets.



The more short trips, and the more surface streets you take, the lower your costs, because hybrids are more efficient in stop and go driving, and you can avoid using gasoline at all in many local drives.







PHEVs available now



Audi A7 TFSI e

Audi A8L 60 TFSI e

Audi Q5 TFSI e

Bentley Bentayga

BMW 330e

BMW 530e

BMW 745e

BMW X5 40e

BMW X3 30e

Chrysler Pacifica

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Ford Escape

Hyundai Ioniq

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (later in 2021)

Kia Nitro

Karma Revero

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover

Lexus NX

Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

Mini Countryman SE

Mitsubishi Outlander

Polestar 1

Porsche Cayenne S E-hybrid

Porsche Panamera E-hybrid

Toyota Prius Prime

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Volvo XC60 T8

Volvo XC90 T8

Volvo V60 Recharge



Source: EVadoption.org, Free Press research



So tell us Spies, WHY do so many who are open to considering FULL EV’s so against the belittled PHEV?



Read Article