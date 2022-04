Hard to believe the first Lexus arrived in model year 1989.



So much has happened since then and they literally turned the luxury market on its ear.



For the better. It made all of the competitors better as well.



Before Lexus, they were all just going through the motions and resting and vesting.



So tell us of ALL the models they've ever made, WHICH is YOUR ALL-TIME favorite? And you CAN'T say the LF-A because that's TOO easy.



I remember marveling at the quality and fit/finish of the SC Coupe.