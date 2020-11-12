What's YOUR Current Favorite Vehicle For Tackling The WORST That Winter Can Throw At Us?

There are vehicles we love and there are those we COUNT on. Like in bad weather or difficult scenarios.



And I'm sure there are those that do BOTH.



You know, the one that even though you may have multiple rides to choose from, is the GO-TO choice when you grab the keys.



To take the kids to hockey practice at 5am (did that too many times over the years) in freezing snow and ice or to take on that 75 mile drive from the city to the country thats GOT to get you there. With ZERO drama.



So what is your current favorite or current FAVORITES to do THAT ONE JOB?





