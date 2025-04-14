What the Heck Is The Chicken Tax And Why Is It Still Around After 60 Years?

Have you ever noticed that many pickup trucks built by foreign automakers are not sold in the United States? There's a reason for that. A strange one, but a reason nonetheless. Automakers aren't expressly banned from selling pickup trucks that aren't built locally in North America, but they are heavily disincentivized based on a tariff that was originally introduced in response to Europe's resentment of American chickens flooding the market and is still on the books from the 1960s. Because of this, it's commonly called the Chicken Tax.
 
If, at this point, things are sounding a bit strange, welcome to the world of US politics and global relations. This is the same country that banned gray-market imports to protect dealership franchises at the detriment of consumer choice. But that's a story for another day.


