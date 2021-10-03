Whats The Point? GM Concept Lets You "Play" Race Car Simulations While Your Vehicle Drives You Around

The lure of fully self-driving vehicles has teased the world for generations. Technology has only recently begun to catch up to our ambitions, though it’ll be years, maybe decades before autonomous cars are fully realized as mainstream products. However, their delay hasn’t dissuaded one GM designer from dreaming about that future, turning the traditional car interior into a sleek on-the-go gaming station. Fully autonomous cars won’t need a steering wheel and pedals, giving designers new-found freedoms to craft truly unique car interiors. This freedom will transform the exterior, too, though inside, automakers will be able to focus on new luxuries and features that lawyers and regulators would have previously nixed for being too distracting, like a built-in video game system. Automakers are already installing massive infotainment screens in today’s cars that can stream video, so it’s only a matter of time before they can stream video games, too.



