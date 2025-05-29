When Cars Drive Themselves What Are You Going To With That Time?

Agent009 submitted on 5/29/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:58 AM

Views : 516 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The upshots of self-driving cars for consumers are obvious: safety and convenience. Benefits for corporations aren’t hard to figure out, either. Being able to study and influence travel behavior will be great for business, and hey, here’s a new captive audience for content and ads. So is every car trip going to become a brainrot binge? Or is there something worthwhile we’ll be able to do with this newfound “freedom?”
 
This year, more than ever, I feel like I’ve been living under a siege of posts about the glorious era of automation we’re hurtling towards. Just today, The New York Times ran a story about the driverless semi-trucks being unleashed on American highways. In one of the first paragraphs, the author describes the scene inside one of those rigs’ cabs: “In the back seat of the truck’s sun-drenched cabin, a middle-aged man watched YouTube videos on his phone.”


Read Article


When Cars Drive Themselves What Are You Going To With That Time?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)