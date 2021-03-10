When STREET RACERS ATTACK THE COPS! And The Cops Do NOTHING! CRIME SKYROCKETING. WT_?!

A Dodge Charger muscle car was filmed spinning donuts around a cop car outside Downtown Philadelphia's famous city hall Saturday night.



The shameless act of hooliganism was snapped by an onlooker from the window of a nearby tall building just before midnight, with the car screeching around the Ford police cruiser multiple times as passengers sat on the vehicle's open windows.



'No f****** way,' onlookers could be heard yelling as the car drives by. 'Oh sh**, oh sh**.' Another onlooker was filmed clambering onto the cop car's bonnet moments later.











