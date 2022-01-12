When The 1% Get Bored They Just Jungle Wrap Their Bentley

There's nothing you can't achieve when you put your mind to it. And Latin American Miami artist Alexander Mijares put his creativity to work, bringing nature to the 2022 Art Basel in Miami Beach with a jungle-wrapped Bentley Continental GT.



On Wednesday, November 30, ahead of the event, he shared a video of the original luxury coupe, which came with a silver exterior and had a big, red bow on its hood. He wrote on top of the video, "My canvas for tonight's event."



