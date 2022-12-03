When The Bronco Raptor Is STILL Too Lame For Your Taste, Then THIS Is For YOU!

Apocalypse Manufacturing, the company known for constructing innovative six-wheel-drive trucks to combat all on/off-road scenarios, have debuted their “Dark Horse,” the world’s first and only Ford Bronco 6x6. This masterfully created 400 horsepower, six-wheel-drive super truck is build number 1 and set to run at premier auto-auctioneer Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach extravaganza, on Saturday, April 9th in a prime-time bidding slot. Those interested in obtaining the Holy Grail of conversions can wait for next month’s auction to begin or contact Apocalypse Manufacturing and secure their own Dark Horse build starting today.



The Dark Horse starts life as a four-door, four-wheel 4x4 Ford Bronco, that comes with a factory turbocharged V-6 engine. To enhance the truck’s look and function, Apocalypse Manufacturing tunes that motor to produce a trampling 400 horsepower, through the use of software tuning, larger injectors and a full exhaust upgrade, thus giving it a distinctive snarl. But of course, the real magic in this off-road Clydesdale is not only its beefed-up appearance, but the patented middle tandem axle, created in house by Apocalypse Manufacturing, that delivers power to all six-wheels.



What begins as an SUV that measures 189” in length will end up a pickup truck that measures 225” bumper to bumper. As the standard Ford Bronco enters the warehouse, its back is immediately cut off before its body is extended through the use of steel and fiberglass to create a five-foot-long, fully functional, bed. The Bronco’s convertible roof is discarded in favor of a custom-made elongated fiberglass, hardtop, slant back, that can be easily removed and added back as much the owner desires.













The Dark Horse and other Apocalypse Manufacturing 6x6 models, like the Doomsday, HellFire and Sinister 6, have some similarities in their rear-end drivetrain and some glaring differences when it comes to each truck’s front end. All models feature a custom tandem, handmade, middle-axle that adds powers all wheels. The Dark Horse’s back end, which features its four rear tires, is completely different from the aforementioned models, due to its coilover suspension. For example, the Doomsday 6x6 which is built off a Jeep Wrangler chassis features separate springs and shocks on the rear, while the Dark Horse’s coilover supports each individual wheel providing a stiffer, more comfortable driving experience. Lastly, the Dark Horse can be utilized as a fulltime six-wheel drive vehicle when auto mode is activated. The truck’s internal computer determines when to engage the front axle when needed, as the rear four tires are always being powered.









