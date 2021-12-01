When The Chips DON'T Fall As They May. Ford To Shut Down Louisville Factory Due To A CHIP Shortage.

A computer chip shortage has shut down the Louisville, Kentucky, Ford plant this week, the first shutdown because of an industry-wide problem that is expected to spread to many other auto plants in the coming months.



The Louisville plant employs 3,800 hourly workers, who will receive about 75% of their normal pay during the one-week shutdown. It assembles the Ford Escape and the Lincoln version of that SUV, the Corsair.

"The global semiconductor shortage is presenting challenges and production disruptions -- for the global auto industry, including Ford, which could have a significant knock-on effect on jobs and the economy given the importance of auto manufacturing," said Ford in a statement.



