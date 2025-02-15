When VIRTUE SIGNALLING Hollywood-Types Like Sheryl Crow Do Things Like This, Does It Have ANY Effect Anymore?

When high-profile individuals like Sheryl Crow engage in acts of virtue signaling, such as selling her Tesla to protest Elon Musk's political stances, it raises questions about the effectiveness and sincerity of such gestures. Crow, known for her environmental activism, made headlines when she decided to part with her electric vehicle, citing Musk's endorsement of certain political figures as incompatible with her values. This move was seen by many as a loud statement in the echo chamber of celebrity social activism.



However, the impact of such actions in today's saturated media landscape is debatable. On one hand, Crow's decision could inspire fans and followers to scrutinize their own consumption patterns and perhaps reconsider their support for companies based on their corporate leaders' political leanings. It might also spotlight the intersection of environmentalism and corporate ethics, encouraging a broader conversation on these issues.



She is donating the proceeds of the sale to NPR.



On the other hand, critics argue that this could be dismissed as mere posturing, especially if not accompanied by a consistent set of actions across all areas of one's life. The act might be seen as superficial, particularly if it doesn't lead to tangible changes in policy or behavior on a larger scale.



Does virtue signaling by Hollywood types like Sheryl Crow still have any effect anymore? We invite our readers to share their thoughts on this theme: Can celebrity actions like this genuinely influence public opinion or policy, or have they become just another form of entertainment news with little real-world impact?



Also, WHO even listens to NPR in 2025?















Sheryl Crow says she has sold her Tesla and donated the proceeds to NPR.



“My parents always said... you are who you hang out with.

There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla. Money donated to NPR, which is under threat by… pic.twitter.com/W9mZHWVovc — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) February 15, 2025



Now @SherylCrow will now be polluting the air in her 18 mpg Range Rover instead to own the conservatives



We welcome the new owner to the Tesla family ?? https://t.co/Ofpz0JNSnx pic.twitter.com/nB5EBw7Kxa — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) February 15, 2025



