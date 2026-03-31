When Will The Horsepower Wars Peak?

Agent009 submitted on 3/31/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:53 AM

Views : 710 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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When French automaker Darracq built its first 100-horsepower vehicle, it was monumental. Factory driver Paul Baras, on a stretch of road in western Belgium, would hit 104.5 miles per hour—a new benchmark for land speed worldwide.
 
More than 120 years later, there isn’t a single new car sold in the US with less than 100 hp. Huge strides in modern combustion engineering and the breakneck pace of battery-electric development mean that not even America’s cheapest, slowest vehicles are that dreadfully underpowered.


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When Will The Horsepower Wars Peak?

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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