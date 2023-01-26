When YOU See This New Audi Activesphere Concept WHICH 2008 Vehicle Does It Remind You Of?

Audi has taken the covers off a new coupé-roofed concept vehicle that can not only double as a pick-up truck (though Audi doesn’t want us to use the term) but also dispenses with physical interior controls in favour of virtual reality headsets.



The Audi activesphere is the company’s fourth and final “sphere” concept exploring future technology and design themes. It follows on from the 2021 skysphere concept, as well as the grandsphere and urbansphere concepts both unveiled in April 2022.



The activesphere concept takes the form of a fastback crossover, essentially combining the attributes of an Audi Sportback and now-defunct allroad quattro models.



Tell us which SUV INSPIRED this in your opinion?



Full article at the link...











Read Article