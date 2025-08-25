When You Buy A Car, Do You Beat Down The Dealer On A Model He Can't Sell Or Focus On What You Really Want?

Heavily discounted cars in the showrooms. Winter and summer sales on electrical goods. Savings of a third or more when travelling on off-peak trains. Such things are no-brainer bargains, right? Er, maybe not. These, and other consumer products, are often excessively priced in the first place. Inevitably, they struggle to sell, so discounts have to kick in. The argument goes that technically, legally and psychologically, consumers enjoy great deals. But do they? Really? In most cases, isn’t it more a case of the pre-discount prices being greedily over the top, while the post-discount amounts are much fairer and more appropriate? I think so. In fact, I know so.



