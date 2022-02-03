Where Are All Of Those RoboTaxis That Were Going To Be Everywhere?

Robotaxi this, autonomous that—the promise of revolutionizing the ride-hailing industry with self-driving cars has been shouted from the rooftops for years. And yes, before you say it, one of the loudest voices has been Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but I want to be clear that this story isn't really about him. What we're talking about today is a much bigger question. Entering 2022, there are just a few autonomous ride service pilot programs roaming the streets of America—undeniable progress, but not exactly a paradigm shift just yet—and plenty of unfulfilled promises to go around (Okay, that was Musk, too). So where are all the robotaxis, dammit?



