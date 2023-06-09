Where Are EV Handout Dollars Being Invested?

In recent years, automakers have announced new EV investments totaling $154 billion and creating 188,000 jobs, largely catalyzed by President Biden’s EV policies. A new map shows where it’s all happening in the US.

The new interactive mapping tool was created by BlueGreen Alliance and Atlas Public Policy. It aggregates all the investment in EV-related facilities – battery, automotive and parts manufacturing – throughout the US.

Investments in EV facilities have increased rapidly in recent years, peaking in 2022, the year the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was passed.

The IRA extended the US federal EV tax credit for the next decade, but also limited it by requiring that electric vehicles and their components be manufactured in the US in order to qualify (though there are some loopholes, like leasing, that allow you to still take the credit on foreign cars).