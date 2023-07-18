Where Do The Worst Drivers In The US Live?

Fatalities on American roads are at historically high levels across the country, and new research is taking a look at where the accidents are happening. Looking at data relating to fatal accidents caused by bad driving, drunk driving, and speeding, an alarming picture forms about driving conditions in Tennessee.

With 32.3 fatal crashes per 100,000 residents, Memphis is the city with the most collisions caused by bad driving in America. Based on data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the city experienced a total of 238 fatal accidents in 2021 (the most recent year for which records are available).

That means that, despite having a smaller population, the city is well ahead of metropolises like New York and Chicago, in terms of on-road fatalities, according to analysis by Consumer Affairs. In fact, in 2021, the city was responsible for roughly one percent of accidents nationwide.







