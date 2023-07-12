Where Is Quality Control? Tesla Model Y Delivered Only Partially Painted

In its early days, Tesla earned a reputation for producing highly popular and well-engineered EVs, but ones that weren’t assembled with the utmost quality. A recent Reddit post featuring a Model Y with unpainted door jambs indicates that quality concerns persist within the company.



Redditer u/cryptoflipo posted a photo of their new Model Y, which they say was built in Fremont, California. In the snapshots shared to the social media channel, it’s clear as day that substantial portions of the door jamb still sport a primer white hue.









