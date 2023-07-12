Where Is Quality Control? Tesla Model Y Delivered Only Partially Painted

Agent009 submitted on 12/7/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:47:59 AM

Views : 558 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In its early days, Tesla earned a reputation for producing highly popular and well-engineered EVs, but ones that weren’t assembled with the utmost quality. A recent Reddit post featuring a Model Y with unpainted door jambs indicates that quality concerns persist within the company.

Redditer u/cryptoflipo posted a photo of their new Model Y, which they say was built in Fremont, California. In the snapshots shared to the social media channel, it’s clear as day that substantial portions of the door jamb still sport a primer white hue.




Read Article


Where Is Quality Control? Tesla Model Y Delivered Only Partially Painted

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)