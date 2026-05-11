Where Is Toyota Autonomous Driving Feature?

Autonomous driving technology is a key selling point for an increasing number of vehicles and subscriptions represent a goldmine of future revenue. However, one major automaker has largely been absent from the conversation.

We’re talking about Toyota and Lexus, which have effectively waved the white flag. While the brands did offer a Teammate system on the Mirai and LS, the latter model is dead. Toyota also appears to have dropped Teammate from their hydrogen-powered sedan after the 2023 model year.