Where Were YOU During The 'GOLD PACKAGE' Era Of Cars? And Did You Ever Do it To YOUR Ride? TELL THE TRUTH!

Everyone remembers certain moments in life like they were yesterday.



Thursday, I was out and about and i came across something I hadn't seen in a while but rekindled the nostalgic era of cars with the GOLD PACKAGE!



Top offenders? Cadillac, Toyota, Lexus. Many others had it but those are the brands I remember MOST.



In fact, dare I say it...I HAD a Lexus LS400 in the day outfitted with the badging. Must have been channeling my inner Tony Manero!



Do you remember the era (late 80's-90's) when it was EVERYWHERE?



Tell us where you were, what you drove AND did YOU ever have a car with it.



I told the truth, so I'm expecting the SAME from you!



Spies, discuss.





Read Article