Which Auto Company In 2023 Has Dished Out The MOST BULLJUNK?

Unless you've been on MARS the last month, it's impossible even if you're NOT a sports fan, NOT to have heard about the amazing accomplishments of Deion 'PRIMETIME' Sanders and the University Of Colorado football team.



It's becoming a social phenomenon and the Sanders family is now starting to be in commercials etc. Do we smell another Kardashian show in the making?



Ok, well you all got me. As a former CU football player I'm all excited about what's happening and the positive impact Coach Prime is having on the team and the youth across America.



GO BUFFS!



But that said, he has even introduced some new words into the mainstream and one of them is BULLJUNK vs. BS.



You'll see him use it in the ad.



So to have a little fun with this we turn this into a car question and ask you all...In 2023 WHICH auto company has been spreading the MOST BULLJUNK? We touched on BMW the other day and their claim of 'The Ultimate EV Machine'. But Spies you and I know there are PLENTY of GUILTY parties here in the auto biz about STRETCHING the story or product claims.



So tell us, WHO is ranked NUMBER ONE in 2023 on the subject as hand?









The whole Sanders family in a KFC commercial ????pic.twitter.com/PqKi7WOR6n — Colorado on Athlon (@BuffsonAthlon) September 14, 2023



