Which Automaker Will Bring Back Small Cars First?

With the death of the Ford Focus ST, the Blue Oval no longer offers a small car in Europe. We already know, of course, that the company doesn't offer one in the States.

Nor do some of its competitors.

Obviously, the small car isn't completely dead -- there are still more than a few models to choose from. But the Detroit Three have moved away from them, at least for now. All because of a crossover-crazed market.



Still, tastes shift. Also, the rising cost of new cars could create a market opportunity. So, perhaps, an OEM that currently has nothing to offer in the small-car segment might come back.