General Motors and Ford Motor Co. have warned dealers to not charge excessive fees above sticker, but new data shows the trend is across the industry — in some cases topping GM and Ford brand prices.

In January, buyers paid above the manufacturer's suggested retail price in 82.2% of new-vehicle purchases compared with 2.8% in January 2021, Edmunds.com, a car shopping analyst and data company, said in a report it released Tuesday.