Which Car Brands Won't Survive Another Decade?

Across the automotive world, brands often make substantial bets on the future without any guarantees of success. If a brand makes too many poor choices, it could face the risk of shutting down entirely. This is exactly what happened with Fisker, and now the looming question is, who could be next? Today, you tell us which brand you think won’t be here in a decade. Our lead image features the Chrysler Pacifica, a vehicle that stood as the lone member of its lineup until recently. Chrysler decided to bring back the Voyager nameplate, a largely similar model. As it stands, Chrysler now produces 100% more minivan variants than any of its closest competitors in the U.S. market.



