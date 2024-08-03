Which EV Company Will Be The First To Go Belly Up And Why?

I've been in the automotive media since late in 2007, and over the course of all that time, I've seen EV-focused startups come and go. Some went and came back, even.



To be clear, as provocative as that headline is, I am not anti-EV nor anti-startup. I don't want ANY of these companies to fail.



But reality is harsh, and the truth is, most automotive startups fail. It's a minor miracle, really, that the likes of Tesla, Fisker, Lucid, and Rivian have gotten this far.



So, I ask of you -- will any of these companies fail? If more than one does, who will go down first?