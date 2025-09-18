Which Is Better? Talking to Yourself, Or Talking To Your Car?

The changes in how drivers interact with their cars are going to be “mind-blowing” thanks to the impact of AI and how it integrates with the new breed of so-called software-defined vehicles, according to Mercedes' chief software officer Magnus Ostberg. “I believe we're just in the front of the tsunami when it comes to agentic AI [which can make decisions independently] and how this is going to completely change how we interact with any machine; it's going to be mind blowing,” he told a small group of journalists including Auto Express at the Munich Motor Show last week. “And I believe it's perfect for automotive because you’re in the perfect location to speak to your machine in a sensible way - you’re in a decent, quiet space and can actually have a conversation, it’s not like you’re in a public space.”



