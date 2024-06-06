Which Looks Better? The New BMW 1 Series Or A 10 Year Old Kia?

Korean brands’ current designs exude a confidence that tells us the automakers know what they stand for, who their customers are and what they want. There was a time, though, and not long ago, when the best that the likes of Kia could do was try to copy the brand they admired most, and that brand was BMW. But now it looks like it’s BMW that’s out of ideas and ripping off the Koreans. Only it’s ripping off their rip-offs! Pictured on the left of the picture at the top of this page is the new BMW 1-Series. But from some angles it could pass for a five-year-old Kia Ceed like the car to its right, or maybe a new Ford Focus. It’s not unattractive, but it’s derivative.



