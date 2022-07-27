Which NEW Or USED Vehicles Do You WANT And LIKE That You WON'T Buy Because You FEAR Their RELIABILITY?

If you're like us you're always thinking of cars and thinking about your next motor vehicle moves.

Even if you've bought something you gotta be honest. You STILL look at other products and are on the lookout for the next big thing.

And part of that process is imagining that ownership experience.

Inevitably, you say to yourself, I would LOVE that ride but sadly, I can't get too excited because IF I get it, I could own a SERVICE NIGHTMARE.

So tell us, WHICH vehicles to you fantasize about that you could NEVER end up getting because of the fear of being dollared to death due to shoddy reliability?

Discuss...



