Which States Cause The Most Damage To Your Car?

Keeping your car protected is an ongoing battle these days. Between bad drivers, bad roads and bad weather the odds are against you it seems. For instance here in Texas you are just asking for it to not have your car under some kind of cover. Hail every spring, intense sun and severe storms are just part of the events just waiting to damage your pride and joy. But what about road conditions like salt and potholes?

Are some states better than others when it comes to making it easier?



Well it turns out that there may be, if you go by the chart below pointing just what you have in store for you in any state.







Are some states better than others when it comes to making it easier?Well it turns out that there may be, if you go by the chart below pointing just what you have in store for you in any state.



