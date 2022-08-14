Which Vehicle Have You Owned That Is YOUR GOAT And Your TOAD? And WHY Was It The BEST Or WORST To You?

If you're like me, you've had a number of cars and/or trucks over the years.



And if a movie was written about the experiences it could probably be called 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.



And if by chance they were ALL great, then good on you.



But my guess is it's more like the former than the latter.



So tell us which was your GOAT (greatest of all time) and your TOAD (Terrible On Any Day)?



I'll start with mine.



GOAT- TIE: 2002 BMW M5 with extended leather package. OMG, exquisite and the BEST to drive and drive. 95/100. 2013.5 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe PDK. No better sportscar ever to me to daily drive than the 911 Carrera S Coupe. 99/100 IMHO.

















TOAD-2004 BMW X5 with sport package. The world's WORST sport suspension in history. SO bad, after driving it 20 miles from dealer I turned around and went back to the dealer and handed the keys back and left with a 330i sedan. Only ride I ever took back.







Let's here yours now....









