Which was The BETTER Car Chase? French Connection Or Bullitt? Actor Gene Hackman Makes HIS Choice.

The 91-year-old actor, who won his first Academy Award for his portrayal of Popeye Doyle in the film, also says that he’s only seen French Connection once. “[I] haven’t seen the film since the first screening in a dark, tiny viewing room in a post-production company’s facility 50 years ago,” he said. “If the film has a legacy, I am not sure what that would be. At the time, it seemed to me to be a reverent story of a cop who was simply able to solve and put a stop to a major crime family’s attempt to infiltrate the New York drug scene.” Hackman did not mention how many times he’s seen French Connection II, but we must assume it’s in the thousands.



He made one of his final on-screen appearances in an episode of Diners, Drive-ins And Dives, is stepping out of the Fieri Flavorverse to weigh in on his classic film The French Connection. In a rare interview with The New York Post, his first in a decade, Hackman said Steve McQueen’s Bullitt had a better car chase than William Friedkin’s 1971 Best Picture winner.





