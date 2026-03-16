While The Rest Of the EV Market Stagnates BMW's iX3 Order Books Are Overflowing

It’s been just six months since BMW unveiled the second-generation iX3, and the electric SUV is already gathering significant momentum. The early response suggests the company’s new wave of EVs may be off to a strong start. Indeed, the German brand has already announced a second shift at the Debrecen plant where it’s manufactured. During its most recent earnings report, BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse noted that production of the iX3 has been ramping up at the plant in Hungary and that European deliveries have just started. He revealed that “order books for the iX3 are full and reach well into this year,” noting it’s proving to be popular among private and fleet customers.



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