Whine As We May Global Electric Vehicle Sales Are Up 18% In January

Global electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales in January rose 18% year on year, as growth in Europe and the United States outpaced China for the first time since last February, research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday.

The European car market started the year on a strong footing as CO2 emission targets came into effect in the European Union, while holidays during the Chinese New Year led to a 43% month-on-month drop in the country's sales, Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester said.

Governments worldwide are adopting different policies to encourage EV adoption while trade tensions and slowing car markets foreshadow plant closures and thousands of job losses.