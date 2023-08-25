Whip Out The Shackles: NHTSA Investigation Of Tesla Autopilot Expected To End Soon

The Tesla Autopilot safety probe is about to end, and NHTSA is hinting at forcing improvements on the driver monitoring side.

Tesla has been under federal investigation about its Autopilot potentially having a problem with crashes with emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) first opened an investigation into Tesla Autopilot over its possible involvement in 11 crashes with emergency and first responder vehicles back in 2021. It has since ramped up the investigation to include 16 crashes.

Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson told Reuters that a resolution to the probe is coming “relatively soon.”