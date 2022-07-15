Whistleblower Brings Cruise Robotaxi Service Under Review For Safety Concerns

Agent009 submitted on 7/15/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:28:05 AM

Views : 304 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: techcrunch.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Someone claiming to be a Cruise employee sent an anonymous letter to a California regulatory agency raising concerns that the company is launching its robotaxi service too early. The employee cited the regularity of instances that Cruise robotaxis malfunction in some way and are left stranded on streets, often blocking traffic or emergency vehicles, as one of his main concerns, according to the letter that has been reviewed by TechCrunch.

The letter also claims that employees “generally do not believe we are ready to launch to the public, but there is fear of admitting this because of expectations from leadership and investors.” Cruise has responded to this with results from an April 2022 survey from over 2,000 employees, in which 94% of respondents agreed with the statement: “Safety is a top priority here.”

Read Article


Whistleblower Brings Cruise Robotaxi Service Under Review For Safety Concerns

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)