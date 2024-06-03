Whistleblower Claims FIA Politics Almost Cancelled The Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of Formula 1's governing body, allegedly told officials not to certify the Las Vegas circuit for its race last year.

The claim is from the same whistleblower who accused Ben Sulayem of allegedly telling officials to overturn a penalty to Fernando Alonso in Saudi Arabia last year.
 
The whistleblower says they were told "on behest of the FIA president" to find a way not to pass the circuit safe for racing. The claim is in a report by the FIA's compliance officer to its ethics committee.


