Whistleblower Claims VinFast Locked Employees Inside The Building to Keep Them Working

Imagine your employer locking you inside the workplace over the weekend to ensure you meet a deadline. Sounds pretty-far fetched, right? Well, according to a new report, that’s what Vietnamese automaker VinFast allegedly did to some of its employees. A whistleblower has come forward to shed light on these claims, as well as several other concerning workplace practices. Last week, the same whistleblower, Hazar Denli, publicly stated that he lost his job after raising concerns online about safety issues at VinFast. Denli claims these safety concerns revolved around rushed component development, which he says, resulted in cars that aren’t meant to last and are so unsafe that he wouldn’t let his friends or family travel in one.



