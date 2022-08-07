White House Actually Mentions Tesla In Supercharging Network Plan

As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a number of major companies are committed to building EV chargers across the nation. Included in that list is, as Elon Musk sees it, often maligned Tesla. The pioneering EV brand has committed to producing new Supercharger equipment that will allow non-Tesla vehicles to use the Supercharger network across North America, according to a White House fact sheet.

 

 

“Later this year, Tesla will begin production of new Supercharger equipment that will enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers,” reads the White House fact sheet titled “Biden-?Harris Administration Catalyzes more than $700 Million in Private Sector Commitments to Make EV Charging More Affordable and Accessible” that was noticed by InsideEV.



