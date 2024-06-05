White House Clings To A Failing Dream - Announces $100 Million To Small Manufacturers For EVs

The White House announced on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, declared a substantial funding boost for small and medium-sized auto manufacturers and autoworkers in Detroit, Michigan.
 
What Happened: The funding is part of the Vice President’s Economic Opportunity Tour and is aimed at bolstering the American auto industry. The announcement comes as a response to the decades-long trend of manufacturers moving overseas, which has led to the loss of numerous manufacturing jobs in the U.S.
 
The Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda has already seen companies announce over $170 billion in investments in electric vehicle (EV) and battery supply chain manufacturing. This has positioned the US as a global leader in EV manufacturing investment and has resulted in the creation of over 250,000 jobs in the auto industry.
 


