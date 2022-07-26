White House Continues To Sabotage US Oil Reserves By Selling Off 20 Million Additional Barrels To Other Nations

The White House announced Tuesday that the Department of Energy will be issuing a notice to sell 20 million more barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration's effort to bring gas prices down.

This makes the fifth such sale that President Biden has authorized. The White House continued to blame "disruptions posed by Russia’s invasion" for the high prices while claiming that the Biden administration's actions are making a tremendous difference.

"In fact, the Department of the Treasury estimates that as a result of these drawdowns both domestically and internationally, the price at the pump for Americans is up to about 40 cents per gallon lower than it otherwise would have been," the White House said in its announcement.