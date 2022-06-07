White House Hints That Non-Tesla Super Charging Network Will Launch Later This Year

The Biden-Harris Administration released a fact sheet suggesting the non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program would be available in the United States later this year.

The White House fact sheet briefly mentioned Tesla’s contributions to expanding EV charging stations in the United States. It acknowledged Tesla’s investments in Giga New York, which produces Supercharger stalls and Solar Roofs.



“Tesla is expanding production capacity of power electronics components that convert alternating current to direct current, charging cabinets, posts, and cables. Later this year, Tesla will begin production of new Supercharger equipment that will enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers,” wrote the Biden-Harris Administration.