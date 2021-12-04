White House Holds "Chip Summit" To Discuss How Semiconductors Failed The Supply Chain

Big wigs from the auto industry are expected to attend a summit Monday, organized by the Biden administration to tackle the current semiconductor shortage that has been hounding several industries. The shortage has been so far negatively affected productions at several auto plants not only in the United States, but also in other parts of the world.



he White House summit -- dubbed as the “CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience” – will count executives from approximately 20 major companies in the US. Those who have confirmed their attendance, Reuters reported, include Mary Barra (CEO, General Motors) and Jim Farley (CEO, Ford). Stellantis NV, parent of Chrysler, will also send an executive to the summit.



Read Article