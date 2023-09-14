White House Opposes Bill To Limit California's Heavy Handed Approach To Emissions

The White House on Tuesday said it strongly opposes a Republican bill set to be voted on this week by the U.S. House of Representatives that would prevent California from receiving federal waivers to set standards limiting the sale of new gas-powered motor vehicles.

The bill faces long odds of winning approval in the Senate, where Democrats have made boosting electric vehicles a top priority. But it might pick up some Democratic support in the House, and the future of cars could be a potent political issue in the 2024 election for Congress and the White House.