White House Plan To Boost More EVs Doesn't Consider Automakers Survival

The Biden administration and automakers are in the final stages of negotiating over ambitious new rules to accelerate the electric-vehicle transition that could cost Detroit's automakers billions and fuel an election-year clash over climate policy.



The White House could enact proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulations as soon as March that would mandate dramatic reductions in tailpipe emissions. The administration proposal would require boosting U.S. EV market share to 67% by 2032 from less than 8% in 2023.



General Motors (GM.N), opens new tab, Ford (F.N), opens new tab and Stellantis (STLAM.MI), opens new tab — the European parent of U.S.-based Ram and Jeep - have warned they cannot profitably transition their truck-heavy U.S. fleets that quickly, according to a Reuters analysis of automakers’ sales data and a review of comments to regulators.





