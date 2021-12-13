White House Reveals "Biden-Harris Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan" - Promises 500,000 Charging Stations

The White House released today its plan on spending the $7.5 billion on electric vehicle infrastructure with the goal to grow the US’s national EV charging network to 500,000 charging stations.

While a lot of the focus right now is on the Build Back Better Act being discussed in the Senate, the government passed another infrastructure bill earlier this year that already had significant investments for electric vehicles.

It included $7.5 billion for EV infrastructure and $7.5 billion to electrify public transport.

Today, the White House released what it calls the “Biden-Harris Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan” to
spend the former.

(Editor note: Doing the math ,this is less than $15K per charger if 100% of the $7.5 Billion was directly allocated to the 500,000 stations which it won't. The numbers don't match)



