White House Warns Chinese EVs Potentially Could Collect Your Data And Send It Overseas...Wait..Just Like Your Cell Phone Does?

The US-China trade war heats up as the Biden administration has signaled a warning that electric vehicles from China could pose a “significant national security risk” in that the huge amount of data they collect could be sent to China.



US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that electric and autonomous vehicles are “collecting a huge amount of information about the driver, the location of the vehicle, the surroundings of the vehicle,” reports Bloomberg. “Do we want all that data going to Beijing?”



The White House is also preparing a separate executive order to prevent foreign adversaries from gaining access to “highly sensitive” personal data.





