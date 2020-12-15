White Proves To Be The Most Popular Color Globally For The Tenth Year In A Row

Axalta released its 68th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report today, and it said 81 percent of vehicles are white, black, gray or silver. White at 38 percent is the most frequently purchased automotive color worldwide and has been for 10 years consecutively. Black remains at 19 percent year-over-year and is a luxury vehicle favorite. Gray, at 15 percent, is up two percent and is at a 10-year high. Meanwhile, silver is in decline in all regions, now at just nine percent. This shift from silver to gray in many markets is its perception as a more modern and luxurious color.



Axalta is a leading supplier of liquid and powder coatings, and its annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report captures data from every country where automobiles are produced. Their report enables automakers to observe trends across the globe and in particular markets.



